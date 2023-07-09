The Canberra Times
Voice to Parliament

Here is what Facebook, Instagram and Threads are doing to counter Voice hate speech and disinformation

By Karen Barlow
July 10 2023 - 5:30am
Social media giant Meta is stepping in to manage online discourse around the proposed Indigenous Voice to Parliament, promising a comprehensive strategy for Facebook, Instagram and the new Twitter rival Threads to combat misinformation, voter interference, and hate speech.

