In December, RMIT CrossCheck found the conservative group behind the Fair Australia "no" campaign, Advance, had published false information about the Voice in a series of Facebook ads saying the proposition would provide "one race of people with special rights and privileges". Advance rejects the criticism. In May, RMIT's FactLab found that a man described by the "no" campaign as being the grandson of the land rights activist Vincent Lingiari denied the connection and said he was unsure about the Voice.