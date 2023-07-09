Fast forward to 2023 and Tanya Plibersek should not wait until August for another meeting of water ministers. Based on the past decade, nothing but nonsense or insults will be said about the plan anyway. She does not need to further justify the promise Anthony Albanese made in Adelaide in May 2022 - she has the law on her side. And an election promise to honour. Plenty of entitlement holders want to sell their water. She should tell her colleagues that's what the government is going to do right now, and drop the mic.