The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

Richard Beasley | Tanya Plibersek, water minsters chance to save Murray-Darling drying up

By Richard Beasley
July 10 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

During the last federal election campaign, the now Albanese government made a commitment to "deliver" an extra "450GL of water for the environment" that has been overdue under the Murray-Darling Basin Plan for more than a decade. It was a welcome pledge to steer the plan away from years of neglect and unlawfulness.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.