All Blacks send World Cup warning, crushing Pumas 41-12

New Zealand have demanded the attention of Rugby World Cup rivals with an eye-opening 41-12 win over Argentina in Mendoza in their first Test of 2023.
Ten months after losing to Argentina in New Zealand for the first time, the All Blacks ruled out any possibility of another upset in the Rugby Championship with three tries in the first 11 minutes and five in the first half which gave them a 31-0 lead at halftime.
If they go on to success at the World Cup in France, the All Blacks will remember Mendoza as an important stepping stone.
The big win came despite being without some leading players who were held back ahead of the home clash with world champions South Africa next weekend.
The first Test (of a season) is always a bit nervy, not knowing where you are at," All Blacks coach Ian Foster said. "We knew for us to play with tempo, pace and purpose would be crucial and I thought we did that very well.
"We took the game away from them and probably took the crowd away from them as well."
Foster surprised many with his selection of Damian McKenzie at five eighth ahead of Richie Mo'unga.
"He (McKenzie) looked nice and calm. He controlled the game really well from 10. I am really pleased for him," Foster said.
The Pumas had shut down the All Blacks with smothering defence to win in Christchurch last year. On Saturday, they so seldom had possession in the first half, they had no way of combating New Zealand's waves of attack.
"We have to be self-critical," said Pumas captain Julian Montoya. "We have to be better for next week (against Australia). But I don't believe in excuses, I don't believe in shortcuts. We have to be better, way better."
The All Blacks quieted concerns about their strength up front with a dominant forward performance.
They won penalties from three of the first four scrums and disrupted the Pumas' lineout, often through lock Josh Lord in his first Test since 2021. Ethan de Groot made a big impact on the All Blacks' loosehead side.
New Zealand's first try came after five minutes. Centre Rieko Ioane made a break from inside his own half, combining with new winger Emoni Narawa. Back-rower Shannon Frizell slipped a pass to lock Scott Barrett and veteran hooker Dane Coles took the last pass to score.
Back-rower Ardie Savea scored two minutes later after a strong run by Narawa. The All Blacks won a penalty, took a lineout, moved the ball infield and, after Scott Barrett went close, Savea picked up the ball and dotted it down.
Jordie Barrett, who with brothers Scott and Beauden, were all part of the starting 15, scored in the 11th minute after Beauden broke and turned the ball infield to his brother.
Argentina chose to kick away their few shreds of possession in the first half, while indiscipline in defence conceded a long string of penalties.
Ioane scored a try in the 29th off a short pass from McKenzie, and scrumhalf Aaron Smith ran off a lineout drive to score in the last minute of the half.
Argentina regrouped and were better in the second half. The sell-out crowd of 42,500 was brought to its feet for the first time in the 51st when prop Lucio Sordoni scored their first try.
Five minutes later from a scrum, McKenzie made a long cross-field run which negated much of the backline defence and passed to Beauden Barrett who scored.
The All Blacks' last try went to Narawa on debut and might have cemented his place on the right wing.
Replacement Pumas hooker Agustin Creevy had the last say with a try in the 82nd.
Australian Associated Press
