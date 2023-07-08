The Canberra Times
Wallaroos bounce back to thrash USA in rugby's Pacific Four series

By Caden Helmers
Updated July 9 2023 - 9:57am, first published 9:31am
The Wallaroos hammered the United States. Picture Getty Images
Michaela Leonard says a 91-point turnaround shows "exactly what we're about as a country" as the Wallaroos revel in a drought-breaking maiden victory over the United States.

