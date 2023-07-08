Michaela Leonard says a 91-point turnaround shows "exactly what we're about as a country" as the Wallaroos revel in a drought-breaking maiden victory over the United States.
The Wallaroos thrashed the USA 58-17 in Ottawa to all but secure a place in the top tier of the WXV tournament.
Wallaroos winger Maya Stewart scored three tries while prop Eva Karpani bagged a double as Australian bounced back from a 50-0 thumping at the hands of New Zealand in their Pacific Four series opener last week.
"We knew we didn't put the performance out there and we didn't perform the skills and execution we know we can last week," Leonard said.
"The girls have worked really hard this week in actually driving the standards ourselves, expecting better of each other and challenging each other to do better. I think that showed today.
"Turning around from a 50-0 loss isn't easy, but I think that was Australian grit, it was a grind out there for the whole 80. The girls didn't give up and that's exactly what we're about as a country and as a team."
The Wallaroos now turn their attention to a clash with Canada on Saturday.
"Execution still wasn't perfect," Leonard said.
"We'll be going back to the training paddock this week, trying to just clean up some of our shapes and make sure some of our role clarity is on point.
"We know Canada is going to come out with a physical game. We also know they're really strong in set piece, so that will be a focus for us and a new challenge to take on next weekend."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
