The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Woman dies following Snowy Mountains tow truck crash

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
Updated July 9 2023 - 11:21am, first published 10:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A woman has died and a man has been taken to Canberra Hospital with serious injuries after a tow truck crashed in the Snowy Mountains late on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.