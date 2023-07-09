Raiders legend Laurie Daley has declared the Green Machine can take out this year's NRL premiership.
Canberra currently sits fifth in a logjam at the top of the ladder and this season looms as their best chance in years to win their first title since 1994. With star five-eighth Jack Wighton departing at the end of the year, the squad is desperate to send the veteran out on a high.
Penrith and Brisbane are two points clear on 28 points, ahead of the Sharks, Storm and the Raiders on 26. The Raiders have been hurt by their inferior for and against and it could prove costly in the race for a top-four finish.
Close behind are the Warriors on 24 points; Parramatta and South Sydney round out the eight on 22.
Most experts consider the Panthers the competition favourites, however they have been battered by injuries and no team has won three-straight premierships since the Eels in 1981-83.
As one of the closest seasons in years, the Raiders are one of a host of clubs lining up to knock Penrith off their perch and lift the trophy.
The tight nature of the competition increases the importance of every match and Canberra dodged a bullet by surviving a late scare against the Dragons on Friday night. Ricky Stuart's side is guaranteed another two points courtesy of the bye next weekend.
Daley was relieved to see the Raiders leave Wollongong with the win and said his former side has what it takes to snap a 29-year premiership drought.
"There's no reason why they can't," Daley said. "This year is as open as I've ever seen. Penrith have the depth, when they have someone out they're able to replace them more than other teams.
"Everyone at full strength, there's four or five teams that can win it and the Raiders are one of them."
The Raiders success has been built on the back of a dominant pack led by Josh Papali'i and Joe Tapine.
It's a pack that could get even better if Stuart is able to lure Gold Coast star David Fifita to Canberra next year.
Daley said the forward's signature would be a major recruitment coup, but remains confident the current squad has the talent to go all the way.
Despite sitting just two points off the top of the ladder, the Raiders have flown under the radar and are considered premiership outsiders in the betting markets.
It's a situation eerily similar to 2019, the year Canberra went all the way to the grand final before they fell to the Roosters in controversial circumstances.
"They're just flying under the radar at the moment and I think they'll like the fact no one's really talking about them," Daley said. "It's a bit like 2019, they just kept winning and people were thinking 'it's got to stop soon' and then it didn't.
"When you win, you keep building confidence and you start to get a bit of momentum. That's what they seem to have at the moment."
