Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney has dismissed claims the Voice to Parliament would seek to intervene on issues like changing the date of Australia Day celebrations.
As the "yes" campaign seeks to build momentum amid signs, including from a survey of ACM readers, that the "no" case has gained significant support in recent weeks, Ms Burney has sought to provide greater clarity about what the Voice will do and debunk claims made by those who oppose the initiative.
A survey of 10,000 ACM readers last month found just 38 per cent supported the establishment of the Voice, while 55 per cent said they expected to vote "no" at the referendum.
But a separate poll of 1004 people by the Australia Institute found 52 per cent intended to vote "yes" while a third opposed the constitutional change and 15 per cent were unsure.
The poll found support for the Voice was highest among younger voters. Almost 75 per cent of eight to 29 year olds indicated they would vote "yes" compared with 38 per cent of those older than 60.
The study also showed greater support for "yes", reaching 56 per cent, among migrants, compared to 50 per cent of those born in Australia.
Ms Burney told the ABC's Insiders program the Voice would not be seeking to engage in the debate about whether the timing of Australia Day celebrations should be moved.
"I know Aboriginal Australia and I know that people know what the important issues [are]," the minister said.
"The Voice, I know, will concentrate on issues to close the gap in this country."
The minister said Central Land Council member Josie Douglas had "put it perfectly: 'We are about changing lives, not changing dates',".
Ms Burney was speaking from Tasmania where she is campaigning for the "yes" case, including door knocking in Launceston with Liberal MP Bridget Archer.
Recent polls indicate support for the "yes" proposition in the forthcoming referendum is ebbing in the face of effective campaigning by "no" advocates, including Opposition Leader Peter Dutton, who have complained about a lack of detail in how the Voice will be composed and operate.
Ms Burney sought to tackle these concerns last week when she used a major speech to the National Press Club to outline the issues the Voice is likely to advise on, particularly improving outcomes in indigenous health, housing, employment and education.
The minister told Insiders the Voice would be "a two-way process" for providing advice to government and parliament.
"If there is legislation coming through parliament that directly affects Aboriginal people, the parliament could seek the views of the Voice," she said. "There is nothing to lose from this proposal and there is so much to gain."
If the referendum approves the Voice, Ms Burney said legislation would be presented to parliament which would determine the establishment, composition and function of the body.
She said the scope of the Voice would be the result of a "respectful discussion", adding that, "I have identified very clearly what I think the priorities are".
"This is about bringing ideas forward that make a practical difference to the lives of Indigenous people," the minister said.
Ms Burney condemned a newspaper advertisement placed by "no" campaign orgnisation ADVANCE last week that included a depiction of Wesfarmers chairman Michael Chaney, his daughter and independent MP Kate Chaney and "yes" campaigner Thomas Mayo.
The minister said the ad, which was subsequently pulled by Nine, was "totally unacceptable".
She said NSW Liberal MP Matt Kean had "nailed it" when he likened the image in the ad to a racist trope from America's Jim Crow era. "[It] was also incredibly sexist".
But an ADVANCE spokesman accused Ms Burney of a "deliberate mischaracterisation" of the image in the ad.
"It is a parody of the close relationship between teal politicians, do-gooder corporate elites and the radical activists of the 'yes' campaign, such as Thomas Mayo," the spokesman said.
