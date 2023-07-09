The Canberra Times
Federal government launches BetStop program to help gamblers self-exclude

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
July 9 2023 - 10:30pm
A system enabling gamblers to exclude themselves from online and phone-based betting sites will be launched next month.

