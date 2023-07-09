A system enabling gamblers to exclude themselves from online and phone-based betting sites will be launched next month.
The federal government said the system, known as BetStop, would allow people to voluntarily self-exclude from all 150 licensed interactive wagering services for a minimum of three months.
During the exclusion period, online and phone betting services will not be allowed to open an account or accept a bet from those who have excluded themselves, ad will not be able to send them marketing material.
The system will be backed by new government rules under which betting services will be required to verify a customer's identity when they register for a new account and before they can place a bet.
Communications Minister Michelle Rowland said BetStop was the final of 10 measures to be implemented under the National Consumer Protection Framework for online betting.
"Protecting Australians from online gambling harms is a key priority for the Albanese government," Ms Rowland said.
"BetStop is a game changer and will make it easy for vulnerable consumers to self-exclude from online wagering services.
The system is free to use and registration can be completed in a single transaction. It is due to commence on August 21.
The announcement follows the release last week of a House of Representatives committee report that found Australians spend more per capita on gambling than anywhere in the world, losing $25 billion a year.
Federal and state governments have faced criticism for taking slow and piecemeal actions to curb gambling-related harm.
The rollout of BetStop was delayed by months after the company originally contracted to deliver the system went into voluntary administration.
There are mounting calls for more government action to curb the promotion of gambling such as restrictions on sports betting ads, including suggestions of an outright ban.
Both Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Opposition Leader Peter Dutton have expressed concern about ubiquitous sports betting advertising.
Surveys have found significant community concerns about sports betting ads, particularly those appearing before, during and after live sports broadcasts when many children may be watching.
The parliamentary committee recommended the federal government consult with industry and gamblers about setting minimum limits for online betting.
But major gambling company Sportsbet has warned that bet limits could encourage gamblers to engage in illegal offshore betting.
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
