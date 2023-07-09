Patty Mills is bound for his fourth NBA team in 10 days.
The Atlanta Hawks are trading guard TyTy Washington Jr., forwards Usman Garuba and Rudy Gay, and a future second-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Patty Mills, according to ESPN.
The move marks the fourth trade in the past 10 days for Mills, but whether he stays in Atlanta remains to be seen, with the Hawks still to decide on his future with the team this season.
So if Australian basketball fans are already rushing to get custom Thunder jerseys with Mills' name and number on the back, they might not want to reach for their wallet too soon.
Mills' expiring $A10.2 million contract will continue to have value in future trade deals, potentially opening the door for the one-time NBA champion to link up with another franchise.
The free agency period has thrown Mills in every direction.
He was first traded from Brooklyn to the Houston Rockets, who sent Mills to Oklahoma City a day later as part of a bigger trade deal.
The veteran guard has struggled to find solid ground since leaving the San Antonio Spurs, where Mills won a championship, to join Brooklyn for the 2021-22 season.
He impressed early in his stint with the Nets, but questions emerged over his future when he fell out of Brooklyn's rotation this past season, averaging just 14.2 minutes across the 40 matches he played - his least in 11 years.
Australian Boomers coach Brian Goorjian believes the 34-year-old Canberran can use the upcoming World Cup to showcase what he can still offer in the NBA, having been named in Goorjian's 18-man squad for the FIBA World Cup beginning on August 25.
While his NBA future is up in the air, Mills is poised to play a crucial role in Australia's World Cup hopes having led the Boomers to a stirring bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games.
Missing from the Boomers outfit will be Ben Simmons, once the most hyped basketball player in the country after being picked at No.1 in the 2016 NBA draft before a fall from grace.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
