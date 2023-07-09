The ACT government is hopeful water quality at the algae-plagued Lake Tuggeranong will be improved through a series of projects and upgrades to stormwater drains.
The projects will focus on "re-naturalising" the waterways in Tuggeranong.
It will include the removal of stormwater drains to be replaced with natural elements, the modification of more than 50 street kerbs in Kambah and the planning of stormwater recycling infrastructure at Kambah playing fields.
There will be specially designed water plants planted in these areas which will be able to trap sediments and absorb nutrients from garden clippings and fertilisers.
Water Minister Shane Rattenbury said the projects would help improve the quality of Lake Tuggeranong as it would help to reduce the amount of nutrients that cause the growth of blue-green algae.
"We are actively working to tackle the issue of blue-green algae in the lakes of the ACT. One approach we are taking is to make our drains and stormwater infrastructure more natural by removing concrete and introducing plant life," he said
"Re-naturalising waterways not only achieves better water quality outcomes, it also makes the urban environment a more attractive and natural space."
The lake has been plagued by algae for years and the government has been forced to close the lake for recreation on many occasions.
The government spends millions of dollars annually on initiatives to curb blue-green algae, which poses health risks including skin irritation, flu-like symptoms and gastrointestinal illness.
Mr Rattenbury said it was also important to reduce the amount of pollutants in stormwater drains.
"These projects cannot improve water quality on their own; it is still critical for government, businesses and the community to work together to reduce pollutants such as leaves, grass clippings and fertilisers from entering stormwater drains in the first place," he said.
Access to the channel west of Tharwa Drive and adjacent to the Calwell playing fields will be fenced off during construction.
Access from Richardson to the Calwell High School and Calwell playing fields can be made via Johnson Drive and Were Street from the west and Tharwa Drive and Were Street from the east.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
