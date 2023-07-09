Current evidence of their motivations and behaviour tells us that these younger generations have more purpose-led leadership in their wheelhouse. They also have shown some other behaviours such as lower resilience and even opting out of workplaces they don't enjoy or feel alignment with their values or fail to meet their often high expectations. However, managing these generations is crucial to future economic stability. These generations are often considered less conscientious, less gritty, and more entitled. There is a need to invest in our future workforce leaders, to ensure they will become responsible heads of industry.

