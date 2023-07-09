Canberra's weather is expected to be slightly warmer this week following a weekend where temperatures barely reached into the double digits.
But the cold weather brought a dumping of snow on ski fields over the weekend, promising good skiing and snowboarding conditions for the last week of the school holidays.
Mostly sunny conditions are expected for the nation's capital over the week ahead with a chance of a frost on Wednesday and Thursday mornings.
The temperature is forecast to hover around 13 or 14 degrees throughout the week
It follows a weekend of cold conditions in the ACT.
The temperature rose above 10 degrees at the Canberra Airport station shortly before midday on Sunday and peaked at 11.3 degrees at 2.30pm.
The temperature did not reach double digits on Saturday, peaking at 9.4 degrees around 10am.
It was good news for holidaymakers and skiiers and snowboarders at the ski fields.
READ MORE:
Thredbo reported 48 centimetres of fresh snow over the weekend and up to 30 centimetres of snow was expected to fall at Perisher on Sunday.
Thredbo brand and marketing director Richie Carroll said there was an "absolutely magical atmosphere" over the weekend.
"It's awesome to see our guests experiencing the resort at its absolute best. It truly is a white winter wonderland in Thredbo right now," he said.
A further 10 centimetres is expected to fall at Thredbo over Sunday night and Monday morning and sunny conditions are forecast for the week ahead, which is the last week of school holidays.
Despite a slow start to the season, Thredbo has received 174 centimetres of snow so far over this winter, which is slightly higher than this time last year.
The resort was forced to delay the start of its ski season this year due to a "lack of snow".
Thredbo has said more snow is forecast over the coming weeks, with another snowstorm expected in about 10 days.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.