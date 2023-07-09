Australian country music singer and songwriter Morgan Evans has added a Canberra show to his Australia and New Zealand tour.
The singer will be performing in the capital on September 2 as part of the Life Upside Down tour, which was announced alongside additional shows in Brisbane and Newcastle following its demand.
He will tour throughout August and September, starting in Brisbane on August 31 before heading to Canberra, Newcastle, Auckland, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and finishing in Perth on September 20.
James Johnston, of Australian Idol fame, will also be touring with Morgan Evans, performing solo in Canberra, Auckland and Perth.
Frontier Touring members will gain access to pre-sale tickets at 12pm on Wednesday July 12. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 12pm on Friday July 14.
Morgan Evans last headlined shows in Australia in 2019, and is returning after a run of North American dates.
His second studio album, Things That We Drink To, placed him on Billboard's Country Artists to Watch list in 2018, with lead single 'Day Drunk' achieving platinum status in Australia.
He achieved his first number 1 on the US charts with his track 'Kiss Somebody'.
His latest EP, Life Upside Down is a project described as a poetic retelling of the last 12 months in his life.
It received rave reviews from fans and critics, including and particularly for the viral single, 'Over For You'.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
