A masseur has been banned from giving massages after he allegedly raped a customer once his colleagues had gone home.
Bochao Wang, 40, was granted bail when he faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday, two days after the alleged incident at Westfield Belconnen.
Wang, of Palmerston, did not enter pleas.
In documents tendered to the court, police say a woman attended Spa Massage, on the shopping centre's third level, for a one-hour treatment.
Wang is said to have told her to "relax yourself" before starting the massage.
Towards the end of the massage, the customer heard Wang's colleagues leaving and a roller door closing.
She later told police she froze in fear as Wang allegedly used his fingers to sexually assault her.
The alleged victim claims Wang said: "I don't want you to leave. Your body is so beautiful. You're the first Australian I've seen."
He then allegedly kissed her on the lips.
Before the woman eventually paid for the massage and left, Wang also allegedly asked for her contact details and immediately called her so she would also have his phone number.
The woman subsequently told her husband about the alleged rape, which she quickly reported to police.
Police formally interviewed the woman on Sunday morning before arresting Wang at his home that night.
During an interview with investigators, Wang is said to have been "adamant that the massage was a normal massage and he did nothing wrong".
Prosecutors did not oppose Wang's bail on Monday, but there was a dispute about whether he should be allowed to continue working at Spa Massage.
Legal Aid duty lawyer Brandon Bodel told the court Wang, who had lived in Australia for 20 years, provided financial support for his two children who were in China.
Mr Bodel said the 40-year-old was willing to work "only in an admin capacity" at Spa Massage.
"He can steer clear of the physical aspect of it," Mr Bodel told the court.
A prosecutor told the court she was concerned about Wang working at the business when the police documents suggested he had waited for his colleagues to leave in order to "take advantage of the situation".
Magistrate Ian Temby ultimately banned Wang from engaging in employment as a masseur.
But he allowed him to be at Spa Massage if another staff member was present at all times.
Mr Temby said the allegations were "very serious" and noted that "his employment puts him in a position of trust".
The magistrate also imposed bail conditions that prohibited Wang from contacting or being within 100 metres of the alleged victim, and from leaving the ACT.
Anyone who can assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website, quoting reference number 7477493.
Police are also urging any victims of sexual assault to report the matters.
If you or someone you know has been affected by sexual violence, you can report it by attending a police station or calling 131444.
You can also submit an online report for historical sexual assault for incidents that occurred more than six months ago.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
