Canberra Raiders co-captain Elliott Whitehead has revealed the bet that was behind the team's incredible try celebration over the weekend.
The Raiders had the league community buzzing in Friday night's game against St George Illawarra after their clever recreation of Alex Carey's controversial dismissal of Jonny Bairstow in the second Ashes Test.
The cheeky theatrics raised $10,000 for a gambling company's July promotion to bring back the glory days of post-try celebrations, with money donated for the ongoing care of Nathan Stapleton and Daniel Anderson.
England sports fans weren't as pleased with Whitehead's participation though, especially playing the role of countryman Bairstow, with British media figure Piers Morgan calling the Raiders second-rower a "closet Australian" for his "shameful" actions.
Whitehead explained to UK outlet The Mirror the try celebration was born from some locker-room banter that led to a few wagers.
"I had a few bets with a few of the boys over the Ashes, and after Jonny was out last week, they said if we (England) end up losing the Test, let's do that for our celebration," Whitehead said.
"The boys all got around it - and it went down pretty well as I see Piers Morgan wasn't too happy about it. At least he knows who I am now.
"I don't really know Jonny, but there was nothing in it. It was just a bit of fun to help raise some money."
Whitehead has proudly represented England in 23 Tests in rugby league, and also has other live bets with Canberra hooker Zac Woolford, centre Jarrod Croker and one other unknown Raider during the Ashes series.
"I've tried getting one up on some of the Canberra boys," Whitehead said.
"I had a bet with three of them, including Zac Woolford and Jarrod Croker, that for every Test England won they'd owe me a case of beer and vice versa."
The bet has left Whitehead owing three cases of beer to teammates in the Ashes series, currently led by Australia 2-1.
Whitehead spoke to English media following the Raiders' 36-26 win over the Dragons in round 19 while NRL players were boycotting Australian media as part of action by the Rugby League Players' Association, frustrated at a negotiation stalemate over the new collective bargaining agreement.
