Albanese lands in Berlin, unveils $1b defence deal

By Andrew Brown
Updated July 10 2023 - 10:54am, first published 10:46am
The prime minister has touched down in Europe, confirming a deal worth more than $1 billion to sell Australian-made armoured vehicles to Germany, ahead of talks at a NATO summit.

