Luke Bateman may be used to playing the field when it comes to NRL, but the former Raider is looking to score when it comes to his love life.
Bateman is ready to turn on his country boy charm as he joins Wesley Senna Cortes and Ben Waddell in this upcoming season of The Bachelors.
Following on from Network 10's first foray into the multiple suitors in last year's season, The Bachelors promises its most swoon-worthy season yet.
Bateman, 28, played with the Raiders up until 2019 when the popular prop ended his time wearing lime green. It was a sudden end to his 71-game NRL career, hampered by a knee injury.
Now, he joins the ranks of former sports stars who have gone to search for love on the dating show - a list that includes Nick 'The Honey Badger' Cummins and last season's Felix Von Hofe.
As described in Network 10's announcement, Bateman grew up on the land in regional Queensland and now works as a lumberjack. But he's a big softie at heart and has been known to swap the axe for pen and paper to write heartfelt poems when he's head over heels.
"This is the opportunity of a lifetime, and I'm feeling all the first date nerves - dialled up to 11," Bateman said.
"I'm looking for a partner who I can build and share a life with, a genuine person who makes me laugh and wants to start a family."
Meanwhile, his fellow Bachelor, Cortes may just be Brazil's hottest export.
He has taken a lot of risks in life, including moving to Australia to study theology, but Senna Cortes played it safe when it comes to finding love, until now. Family is everything to this Bachie, and now he's ready to lay it all on the line and find the soulmate he can build a life with.
"It's a huge honour given what the show means to Australia, but also to represent my culture," he said.
"It's not every day that you have such an incredible team helping you find love. I couldn't be more excited."
And last but not least, is Waddell, an international model who is now set on finding a love connection.
What he wants is a partner to join him on life's adventures and share his passion for the environment and sustainability.
"It's such a surreal experience to take part in the new Bachelor series, and while I feel incredibly lucky it's also very daunting," Waddell said.
"I'll be going in with an open mind and open heart to find the girl of my dreams."
Host and resident cupid Osher Gunsberg returns for another season to help the trio find their leading ladies, but there is one difference.
While last season set up shop on the Gold Coast, this upcoming season is heading to Melbourne for the first time.
"I am thrilled to once again be a part of Australia's favourite love story, and even more stoked that Melbourne will be the backdrop for the most romantic season we've ever made," Gunsberg said.
"The guys are so great, and the ladies who have chosen to be a part of this are powerful, smart women who aren't afraid to find the love they came to find."
The Bachelors Australia is coming soon to 10 And 10 Play.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
