ACT Policing is asking the community for help locating missing person Hope Finesse, and her adult sons Ben Mackonis and Sam Mackonis.
Hope, Ben and Sam, aged 49, 22 and 19, have not been seen or heard from since 7.30pm on Sunday, June 10. They were last seen in Ngunnawal.
Police report they do not have access to phones, and are likely travelling in a severely hail-damaged silver Toyota Rav 4 with registration YGL 25N.
The car was last seen driving at the intersection of Kuringa Drive and the Barton Highway, where it was reported to have been heading towards the Brindabellas.
Police and family hold concerns for the trio's welfare.
People with information that could assist police in locating Hope, Ben and Sam are urged to contact ACT Policing Operations on 131 444. The reference number is 7478381.
READ MORE:
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.