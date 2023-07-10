The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Police call for public assistance to locate missing family members

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
Updated July 10 2023 - 1:28pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Mackonis, Ben Mackinos and Hope Finesse have not been seen since Sunday night. Pictures supplied
Sam Mackonis, Ben Mackinos and Hope Finesse have not been seen since Sunday night. Pictures supplied

ACT Policing is asking the community for help locating missing person Hope Finesse, and her adult sons Ben Mackonis and Sam Mackonis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sara Garrity

Sara Garrity

News Reporter

Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.