Capital Life from July 15, 2023: Lucie in the Sky and TEN Tenors are on

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
July 13 2023 - 12:00pm
Pieces by Maricelle Olivier and six others are now on show at Canberra Potters until August 6. Picture supplied
Seven potters

Canberra Potters Studio Holders: Present by Robyn Booth, John Heaney, Jackie Lallemand, Tanya McArthur, Maricelle Olivier, Sue Peachey and Julie Pennington is now on at Canberra Potters until August 6, 2023. The artists' distinct voices intertwine, weaving a narrative that celebrates the intricate beauty of the natural world. See: canberrapotters.com.au.

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

