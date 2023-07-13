At Arc Cinema, National Film and Sound Archive on Saturday, July 15, are two events. At 4.30pm will be a conversation with leaders taking action on climate - including Capital Brewing's Laurence Kain and Catherine Polcz, lead program producer (science) at the Museum of Applied Arts and Sciences. They will discuss what inspires them and the role they play to inspire and engage humanity to take action on climate change. At 6.30pm will be a screening of the documentary The Giants and a Q&A with the film's subject, environmentalist and former politician Bob Brown. See: nfsa.gov.au.