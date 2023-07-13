Canberra Potters Studio Holders: Present by Robyn Booth, John Heaney, Jackie Lallemand, Tanya McArthur, Maricelle Olivier, Sue Peachey and Julie Pennington is now on at Canberra Potters until August 6, 2023. The artists' distinct voices intertwine, weaving a narrative that celebrates the intricate beauty of the natural world. See: canberrapotters.com.au.
Australasian Dance Collective debuts their thrilling combination of technology and art in Lucie In the Sky, merging the beauty of dance with high-tech drones. In this production, audiences will be transported to a world where lines between human and machine blur, sharing vulnerability, hopes and fears. It's on at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre, various times on July 14 and 15, 2023. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Wellspring is a new series of immersive events at The Street Theatre that explore new depths of cultural enquiry and exchange. A collaboration with the ANU School of Literature, Languages and Linguistics, Wellspring invites Canberra's curious to experience the inexhaustible source of human creativity and communication through visuals, live performance and conversation. Events will run from August to November, 2023. See: thestreet.org.au.
Australia's The TEN Tenors return for The Greatest Hits Tour, featuring the most requested songs they have performed across their 28-year history, ranging from opera to musical theatre to pop to rock. Fan favourites include Bohemian Rhapsody, Hallelujah and Nessun Dorma. They'll perform at the Canberra Theatre on Saturday July 15 at 2pm and 7.30pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
The July 2023 Southside Bookfair is on this weekend at The Southern Cross Basketball Stadium, 7 Pitman Street, Greenway. The bookfairs raise much of the money used to keep the 24-hour crisis lines operating. There will be a wide range of fiction and non-fiction books, magazines and pamphlets, sheet music, comics, maps and atlases, talking books, records and CDs, DVDs, games and jigsaws. Entry by gold coin donation (tap available). See: lifelinecanberra.org.au.
At Arc Cinema, National Film and Sound Archive on Saturday, July 15, are two events. At 4.30pm will be a conversation with leaders taking action on climate - including Capital Brewing's Laurence Kain and Catherine Polcz, lead program producer (science) at the Museum of Applied Arts and Sciences. They will discuss what inspires them and the role they play to inspire and engage humanity to take action on climate change. At 6.30pm will be a screening of the documentary The Giants and a Q&A with the film's subject, environmentalist and former politician Bob Brown. See: nfsa.gov.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.