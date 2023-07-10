ACT Policing are calling for witnesses to an alleged incident of road rage during the afternoon of Friday, July 7.
Police report the incident occurred just after 1.30pm, at the intersection of Hindmarsh Drive and Canberra Avenue.
They said it allegedly involved a silver Chrysler with New South Wales registration CP51FD and a blue Nissan Murano SUV with NSW registration CP10TY.
Police said they would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone with dash-cam footage from the area between 1.20pm and 2pm.
Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the website. The reference is P7477288.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
