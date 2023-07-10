Finally, the economic environment is expected to become more challenging for banks should there be an economic slowdown. With interest rates rising, bank funding costs are increasing and the risk of loan defaults during downturns is also increased. Further, there is a risk of bank deposit levels drifting downwards as either household savings are used to cover increased costs of living, or deposit holders take advantage of other options that pay higher rates of interest. These would all be expected to reduce banks' capacity to lend generally.