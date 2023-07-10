The Canberra Times
Two Queenslanders charged after one rode baggage carousel at Canberra Airport

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
Updated July 10 2023 - 2:02pm, first published 11:30am
A 58-year-old man and his 14-year-old son from Queensland have been charged after security and phone footage allegedly revealed the man filmed and encouraged his son to ride the baggage carousel at Canberra Airport.

