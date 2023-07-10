Two Queenslanders charged after one rode baggage carousel at Canberra Airport

A 58-year-old man and his 14-year-old son from Queensland have been charged after security and phone footage allegedly revealed the man filmed and encouraged his son to ride the baggage carousel at Canberra Airport.
The airport reportedly contacted the Australian Federal Police (AFP) on July 2 after security camera footage allegedly showed what had happened.
The AFP allege the footage showed a man filming his son climbing onto the carousel before riding it through to a restricted area.
Police report they stopped the man and his son on at the airport on Sunday, July 9, when they were on their way back to Queensland, and seized a mobile phone allegedly containing footage of the incident.
Detective Acting Inspector Jon Horrocks said the AFP does not tolerate this kind of behaviour.
"Airport security is no joke and restrictions exist to ensure the safety and security of the travelling public and workers," he said.
"Canberra Airport Group, the AFP and industry partners take any security breaches at airports seriously and people can be prosecuted if they commit a criminal offence."
Both alleged perpetrators were charged with entering a security restricted area at a designated airport through access control points.
The 58-year-old man will appear in the ACT Magistrates Court on October 3.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
