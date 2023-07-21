The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra florists connect to customers' journey through life

By Leon Stoljar
July 22 2023 - 5:30am
Urban Jungle owner Ken Chau is all about the emotional side of floristry and flower delivery. Picture by Gary Ramage
For florist Ken Chau, owner of Urban Jungle in O'Connor, plants are more than just a business. His connection with plants and living things has been strong his whole life.

