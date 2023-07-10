The Canberra Raiders' viral Ashes-style try celebration and the UK media have exposed a dilemma in the Rugby League Players Association's controversial boycott as the NRL braces for State of Origin silence.
NRL players returned to media duties on Monday for the first time since announcing plans to introduce an interview blackout on game days as a negotiation tactic for the collective bargaining agreement.
It meant fans were denied the chance to hear from Raiders co-skipper Elliott Whitehead or any of the Canberra players on the weekend after they imitated the moment Jonny Bairstow's dismissal set the Ashes alight.
Whitehead copped plenty of criticism from England for the sensational try celebration, and was even described as a "closet Australian" by Piers Morgan for joining the skit to raise money for Daniel Anderson and Nathan Stapleton.
Whitehead did speak to a UK media outlet that reached out though, to reassure his countrymen of his allegiance and explain his role in the act after Jordan Rapana scored against the Dragons last Friday.
At the same time, last weekend NRL players didn't take part in media interviews from Thursday to Sunday before players resumed duties on Monday.
This week players completed media obligations on Monday and Tuesday, banned them on Wednesday for Origin and will return briefly on Thursday before another player blackout over round 20.
After that time, players will be available for media again. Media can only be done on game days if players are contracted (and paid) to do so, or it's content for club-owned channels under the boycott.
The RLPA clarified on Monday night that the boycott does apply to international media as well as those in Australia.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
Roosters star Luke Keary said players understood what they were fighting for, rejecting suggestions from Canberra coach Ricky Stuart last week that "95 per cent of players" would not know why the media blackout had been enacted.
"All the players support it," Keary said. "It's pretty clear the players are united and on the same page.
"It's kind of an invalid argument [to say players aren't aware of what's going on].
"With every union, there's going to be guys that are not interested, don't care, just get on with it and that's fine."
The new CBA is eight months overdue and players want to enforce the ban until they agree to a draft agreement which the RLPA believe could happen if both parties meet with an industrial relations mediator.
"The message is loud and clear. We just want progress to take place," RLPA general president Daly Cherry-Evans said. "What we've done is we've put a stake in the ground.
"We don't want to spend our time worrying about a negotiation but this negotiation is important to the playing group so we want it done."
Cherry-Evans would not put a time frame on the resumption of normal media commitments, but the Maroons captain said he would still give a post-match speech at the Origin presentation despite claims the boycott would threaten it.
"The next move is up to the NRL to get us in a room and get it done," he said.
The RLPA told The Canberra Times that there has been no progress made between the NRL and the union, and that they will not be lifting the media ban - even temporarily - until an acceptable draft CBA is ready to be signed.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.