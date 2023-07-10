The Canberra Raiders viral Ashes-style try celebration and the UK media have exposed a loophole in the Rugby League Players Association's controversial boycott as the NRL braces for State of Origin silence.
NRL players returned to media duties on Monday for the first time since announcing plans to introduce an interview blackout on game days as a negotiation tactic for the collective bargaining agreement.
It meant fans were denied the chance to hear from Raiders skipper Elliott Whitehead or any of the Raiders after they imitated the moment Jonny Bairstow's dismissal set the Ashes alight.
Whitehead copped plenty of criticism from England, even described as a "closet Australian" by Piers Morgan, for joining the post-try skit to raise money for Daniel Anderson and Nathan Stapleton.
Whitehead spoke to a UK media outlet to reassure his countrymen of his allegiance and explain his role in the act after Jordan Rapana scored against the Dragons last Friday.
At the same time, NRL players did not take part in interviews from Thursday to Sunday before resuming duties on Monday and then planning another outage on Wednesday for Origin.
The RLPA did not respond when asked to clarify if the boycott included international media when contacted on Monday, but Roosters star Luke Keary said players understood what they were fighting for, rejecting suggestions from Canberra coach Ricky Stuart last week that "95 per cent of players" would not know why the media blackout had been enacted.
Players will complete media obligations on Monday and Tuesday this week, ban them on Wednesday and return briefly on Thursday before another player blackout over round 20.
After that time, players will be available for media again. Media can only be done on game days if players are contracted (and paid) to do so, or it's content for club-owned channels.
"All the players support it," Keary said. "It's pretty clear the players are united and on the same page.
"It's kind of an invalid argument [to say players aren't aware of what's going on].
"With every union, there's going to be guys that are not interested, don't care, just get on with it and that's fine."
The new CBA is eight months overdue and players want to enforce the ban until they agree to a draft agreement which the RLPA believe could happen if both parties meet with an industrial relations mediator.
"The message is loud and clear. We just want progress to take place," RLPA general president Daly Cherry-Evans said. "What we've done is we've put a stake in the ground.
"We don't want to spend our time worrying about a negotiation but this negotiation is important to the playing group so we want it done."
Cherry-Evans would not put a time frame on the resumption of normal media commitments, but said he would still give a post-match speech at the Origin presentation.
"The next move is up to the NRL to get us in a room and get it done," he said.
The RLPA told The Canberra Times that there has been no progress made between the NRL and the union, and that they will not be lifting the media ban - even temporarily - until an acceptable draft CBA is ready to be signed.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
