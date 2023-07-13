Dami Lim's new EP In Between begins a new era in her musical evolution and is a reflection of her personal journey. She says: "In Between is a collection of songs I made amidst the rocky shift into motherhood. The seven tracks chronologically document the seven stages of emotional states, exploring themes of identity, societal expectations, love, and friendship, before ultimately realising that life exists within the liminal space of 'In Between'." She is performing at The Street Theatre on Friday, July 14 at 8pm. See: thestreet.org.au