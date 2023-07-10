The Canberra Times
Times Past: July 11, 1963

By Jess Hollingsworth
July 11 2023 - 5:30am
Butter is the eternal favourite staple around the world and has been so for thousands of years. On this day in 1963, The Canberra Times reported on the Australian surplus that was going to save the British from their own shortage.

