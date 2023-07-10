Times Past: July 11, 1963

Butter is the eternal favourite staple around the world and has been so for thousands of years. On this day in 1963, The Canberra Times reported on the Australian surplus that was going to save the British from their own shortage.
Britain's decision to purchase $3.5 million worth of Australian butter would help greatly reduce Australia's surplus stocks, said the minister for primary industry, Charles Adermann.
The British Board of Trade announced it would authorise the import of an extra 10,000 tons of butter from Australia.
The need for more butter was due to the hard-hitting winter and the cold spring that was cutting production in Western Europe. The total of Britain's import quotas for the year April 1963 to March 1964 was 410,000 tons, five percent higher than the previous year. The Australian quota was 65,100 tons.
The extra 10,000 tons, like the import of 5,000 tons from the Irish Republic, which was announced on June 14, 1963, would be additional to the quota.
Surplus stocks of butter had been mounting in Australia during the previous two or three years due to excellent production seasons.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.