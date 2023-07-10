The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Look around you, Canberra has run out of 'free' land

By Letters to the Editor
July 11 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Almost all of the valley between the Gungahlin town centre and the southern slopes of One Tree Hill have been built out over the past decade. Picture by David Ellery
Almost all of the valley between the Gungahlin town centre and the southern slopes of One Tree Hill have been built out over the past decade. Picture by David Ellery

I was initially impressed by Mark Parton's concern for the provision of social and community housing ("No foundation in promises for housing help", canberratimes.com.au, July 10), until his agenda about land release became clear.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.