I was initially impressed by Mark Parton's concern for the provision of social and community housing ("No foundation in promises for housing help", canberratimes.com.au, July 10), until his agenda about land release became clear.
Respectfully, Mr Parton, I'm not sure Canberra has any more free land?
The once beautiful One Tree Hill walk now looks out onto an endless sea of matching mansions.
Going forward we have solid plans to build smarter and up, not out, while preserving nature and green corridors.
For those determined to own a freestanding 400 square metre house amongst multi-hour traffic, minimal amenity and urban sprawl, may I gently recommend, as someone who left one for our bush capital, that our nearby capital cities have endless (pun intended) options for you?
Having been responsible for consulting firms in Canberra for over 40 years, I wince at the way all consulting firms are being harried in your paper lately as a result of poorly attuned government policy. There are many reasons why they are necessary.
First, some activities require special expertise which, because it is seldom utilised, is uneconomic to maintain in-house,
Second, consultants can be held financially liable if their advice leads to financial damages,
Third, because they work across several jurisdictions, they are often better acquainted with the consequences of policy changes.
Fourth, because they need to maintain political independence, their advice can be seen to be fully objective and professional.
I hope that if Kathryn Campbell ever submits a JobSeeker application to Services Australia she is treated with more courtesy, compassion and respect than was ever shown by Centrelink under her cruel reign to the 480,000 victims of robodebt.
If she has any shred of common decency she should immediately resign her AUKUS job and devote the rest of her life to helping the poor and marginalised in our community; if only as an act of atonement to those who died.
At 7.15am Monday morning on my way to work I pulled into Lyttleton Crescent, Cook and drove at 50kmh along this suburban street.
The car behind me sat right on my tail and continually beeped as if to say speed up, then a four wheel drive behind us both went to overtake on the inside of the road.
Thankfully, I took a right-hand turn so they could both go on their merry way. What was that about reducing speed limits on our streets? Good luck reining in the angry Canberra drivers amongst us.
Re "Kiely feels at home as Wests, Queanbeyan play out tense draw," (canberratimes.com.au, July 9).
Great coverage of local rugby union at Jamison Oval. A good match report from Cameron Mee (but could have had a bit more about the game and less about Ryan Kiely).
Also excellent photos from Sitthixay Ditthavong. I was at the game and watched from the far touchline. I followed the play up and down the field with only a few other suitably-clad rugby experts.
Two evenly matched teams. No fringe Brumbies trying to dominate play and a thoroughly entertaining game.
Who needs covered seating, cheap pies, pristine toilets, big-name players, nearby restaurants and so on when you get a good game of footy?
It's ridiculous and unethical that every time the government provides subsidies for things like childcare, power or rent that the providers increase their prices.
The government should ask providers to justify their increases. Private childcare centres are like McDonald's; a licence to print money.
We should do more to support not-for-profits. Power companies should be accountable and justify their increases. Property owners are just getting greedy because of subsidies and making it harder for low income families to have secure accommodation.
Albo it's time to focus on the majority of Australians, not just First Nations people. We are all Australians.
It seems to me that Linda Burney may be somewhat confused regarding the remit and role of the Voice and the government's relationship with it.
In her recent speech to the National Press Club, she stated that the Voice's "in tray will be full" and mandating that the "priority areas which the Voice must consider are jobs, health, education and housing".
Of course, we all agree that these are indeed priority areas, not only for our Indigenous brethren but for all Australians as they struggle in their day-to-day lives.
Correct me if I am wrong however, but we have been continually told by the minister, in Parliament and elsewhere, the Voice is an "advisory body".
It will be advising the Parliament and the executive government on matters affecting Aboriginal people and it is not for the government - or anyone else for that matter - to tell it what matters it will and will not be able to consider.
For Ms Burney to be now doing precisely that is problematic and another example of the government dictating to the Indigenous community what is considers is good for them.
There are indeed still many pre-referendum unanswered questions.
Can we please try to reduce emotions with the Voice debate. I suggest all reasonable people want to "close the gap".
After all, it should result in a more harmonious society, save taxpayer money and reduce the relevant high incarceration rate. And please, that statement is not racist, just factual.
If Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders are not being heard, then perhaps the Minister for Indigenous Affairs should be replaced, or get more staff.
The constitution should be for all Australians and ought to have no regard to, and make no mention of race, colour, religion, culture, or creed.
Inserting race into the constitution is not the answer.
Two wrongs still do not make a right.
Jack Waterford ("A referendum on the Labor government", canberratimes.com.au, July 8) continues to accuse at many Voice doubters of ill-will towards Aboriginal people.
This may be true of some, but surely an overwhelming majority of Australians derive no pleasure from any human suffering.
How can the pessimism of a nothing-else-has-worked white flag justify dividing Australians constitutionally on ancestral lines?
Ian Morison (Letters, July 10) says equality is sacrosanct, yet he seems content with the current situation where our Indigenous people have the highest rates of imprisonment, worst levels of substance abuse and poorest health outcomes of just about any people on the planet.
As Noel Pearson has so vividly described this is the pernicious impact of massive welfare dependency.
No amount of money or well meaning assistance can cure welfare dependence. The cure can only come through the leadership of Indigenous communities themselves.
If there were any easy solutions they would have found by now. Indigenous leadership needs to be fostered to make the hard decisions to break the cycle of welfare dependence, and to take ownership of the policies and programs designed to do that.
The Voice will build that leadership.
I was not overly surprised by the "raw" figures in ACM's Voice referendum reader survey because ACM's daily newspapers are mainly sold in regional areas.
However, the article also included a table on a "state by state" basis that included a footnote "Voters by state inferred by readerships of ACM's 14 daily mastheads".
It would be useful if ACM clarified if the "state by state" estimates essentially weigh the responses from their readers by the population in each regional centre where they have a paper, or whether the "raw" results were also adjusted to reflect the majority of people who live in capital cities and who have shown higher (although reportedly also declining) support for the Voice.
Should Scott Morrison find himself unable to find employment, as some people are insinuating, I suggest he apply to Centrelink for JobSeeker payments.
Morrison rejects findings criticising him, saying they are wrong, unsubstantiated and contradicted by documentary evidence. Now Cronulla might take away his Number 1 ticket. It must be awful to have other people believe you did wrong, no matter what you tell them.
The anti-Voice flock has spent weeks asking for detail on what the new body will do. The Minister provides that and spells out her priorities. Then the anti-Voicers argue Ms Burney should fix her department instead of setting up a new body (Letters, July 10). Come on. It's time to stop taking pot shots and support the Voice.
Re recent proposals to drain the lake to gain extra land for development. There's no point. The whole area is a flood plain. I remember the Molonglo flooding around twice a year in the 1950s, forming a large lake dividing Canberra in two with the only passage being the old wooden Commonwealth Avenue bridge.
What's wrong with sending M113 Armoured Personnel Carriers to Kyiv? They were good enough for our grandfathers, they should be good enough for Ukraine. We could even throw in a Sopwith Camel and some Tiger Moths.
It seems like Amanda Vanstone ("The culture of victimhood is getting too much to bear", canberratimes.com.au, July 6) is implying she is a victim in her article on victimhood. Somehow I don't feel as sorry for her as I do others.
Education Minister Jason Clare has said Scott Morrison will have to live with the impacts of robodebt on his conscience for the rest of his life. Unfortunately there is no evidence of ScoMo has a conscience. I guess that means he will get off scot free (pun intended).
In view of the clearly adverse effect on the MCC two-pot screamers at Lord's, the English cricket managers should take steps to limit the consumption of "whingeing whine" by spectators at the remaining three Test matches.
"Lived experience?" It's a bit difficult to have an experience when you're dead.
I appreciate still having the 4x4 crossword, but perhaps the cryptic crossword folk should be made to vote on which of the English and Gemini should be retained. The space could be used for the hybrid crossword from The Chronicle with both quick and cryptic clues for each word.
