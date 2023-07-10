Morgan Evans: The Australian country music singer and songwriter Morgan Evans (Kiss Somebody, Day Drunk) has added a Canberra show to his Australia and New Zealand Life Upside Down tour. He will be performing at the Canberra Theatre on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7.30pm. Evans will be joined by James Johnston. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 14, 2023 at noon. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au
Jane Campion - Her Way: This retrospective at the National Film and Sound Archive will encompass screenings of all nine of Campion's feature films, as a selection of her short films, and the Australian premiere of a new documentary about her life and career. Campion was the first woman to win the Palme d'Or at Cannes, for The Piano (1993), and has been the only two-time female Oscar nominee for best director, winning for The Power of the Dog (2021).
From the abrasive comedy of Sweetie (1989) and Holy Smoke (1999), to the lyrical melodrama of An Angel at My Table (1990) and Bright Star (2009), Campion's work is distinguished by its range. The season at Arc Cinema begins on July 20 at 6pm with the documentary Jane Campion: The Cinema Woman and ends on July 30 with a 2pm screening of The Power of the Dog. See: nfsa.gov.au
An Evening with the Late John Cleese: The British comedy legend - part of the Monty Python troupe, whose other credits include the sitcom Fawlty Towers and the film A Fish Called Wanda - will be reporting on his experiences in the afterlife, and what the audience can expect when they get there. He will be at the Canberra Theatre on August 8 and 14 at 7.30pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au
Rhythms of Ireland: The 15-year anniversary tour of this show, choreographed by two-time world Irish dance champion Michael Donnelan, features heart-pounding music, spectacular dance routines and vibrant costumes and blends traditional Irish step-dancing with contemporary choreography.
It's on at the Canberra Theatre on Monday, August 7, 2023 at 7.30pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au
