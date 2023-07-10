Jane Campion - Her Way: This retrospective at the National Film and Sound Archive will encompass screenings of all nine of Campion's feature films, as a selection of her short films, and the Australian premiere of a new documentary about her life and career. Campion was the first woman to win the Palme d'Or at Cannes, for The Piano (1993), and has been the only two-time female Oscar nominee for best director, winning for The Power of the Dog (2021).

