Coming to Canberra are Morgan Evans and John Cleese

Updated July 11 2023 - 9:22pm, first published 5:30am
Morgan Evans. Picture by Chady Awad
Morgan Evans. Picture by Chady Awad

Morgan Evans: The Australian country music singer and songwriter Morgan Evans (Kiss Somebody, Day Drunk) has added a Canberra show to his Australia and New Zealand Life Upside Down tour. He will be performing at the Canberra Theatre on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7.30pm. Evans will be joined by James Johnston. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 14, 2023 at noon. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au

