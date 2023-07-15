The Out-Laws. MA15+, 95 minutes, Netflix.
2 stars
When you're watching a Happy Madison production, you know what you're in for.
Adam Sandler's production company - so named after two of his biggest hits, Happy Gilmore and Billy Madison - specialises in stupid humour, often featuring gratuitous slapstick and cameos from the actor's friends.
And while the man himself doesn't appear in Happy Madison's latest release on Netflix, it still has all the hallmarks we've come to expect.
The Out-Laws sees law-abiding bank manager Owen (Pitch Perfect's Adam Devine, not an actor known for his subtlety) excited to meet his fiancee's parents for the very first time.
The wedding is only days away, but bride-to-be Parker (Nina Dobrev of The Vampire Diaries, given very little to do here and almost no character) has only just heard back from her parents, who are supposed to have been living with a tribe deep in the Amazon.
Said parents - played by Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin (Animal Kingdom) - show up earlier than expected, and are far from what the straight-laced Owen was expecting.
He plans an outing to museums and exhibitions, they prefer a spot of skydiving and a family tattoo outing.
These rock 'n' roll parents, named Billy and Lilly, throw Owen for a loop, and his confusion is only further compounded when his bank is robbed by a pair of bandits - bandits who seem to know exactly how to circumvent his security system, including the vocal phrase required to open the vault, which is, amusingly, a line from Blink-182's seminal 1999 hit All the Small Things.
Of course the future in-laws are actually out-laws, and they've been in hiding for the past several years after leaving their unhinged former partner in the lurch.
Never Have I Ever's Poorna Jagannathan is always delightful to watch, and as the pair's former partner Rehan, she is having a ball being as over-the-top as possible - even sporting what sounds like a Russian or at least vaguely Eastern European accent. Even though she plays the villain, simply seeing Jagannathan raises your spirits.
With Billy and Lilly unable to pay Rehan everything she wants right away, she takes matters into her own hands and abducts Parker in a memorable shoot-out at the local vegan cake shop, where Sandler's wife Jackie makes a cameo as the boozy boss.
Of course the natural solution to getting Parker back is for Owen to collaborate with Billy and Lilly and use his inside banking knowledge to help steal the cash Rehan needs. This of course leads to many ridiculous fish-out-of-water scenarios, the most outrageous of which sees Owen don full Shrek costuming to hold up one of the banks on his list.
Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy) phones it in as the detective assigned to the bank robbery cases, hot on the heels of Owen, Billy and Lilly.
They eventually land on robbing the bank of Owen's industry rival, Phoebe. Orange is the New Black's Lauren Lapkus gives the most overdone performance in a film full of scenery-chewing performances, and it's pretty cringey to watch her scenes. Devine can be fairly grating as an actor, but even he - playing a lovable dork and not the over-confident douche he's most famous for portraying - pales in comparison to Lapkus.
Sometimes the stupid comedy in The Out-Laws has its moments, and you can't help but let out a chuckle. For a very silly movie it strangely does have a little charm about it. But this is about as far as you can get from elevated comedy. Thank goodness for the always fun Lil Rey Howery in support.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
