Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning - Part One. M, 163 minutes.
4 stars
Most franchises seem to fizzle a bit once they get past the second or third movie.
Just look at the now ludicrous Fast and Furious franchise, or how disappointing the Terminator movies were after the high of Judgment Day.
Yet somehow, the Mission Impossible franchise seems to keep raising the bar.
With the exception of Mission Impossible II, every entry in the series is entertaining, action-packed, star-studded and memorable.
The new Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning - Part One, the seventh film in the franchise, is a long one - clocking in at two hours and 43 minutes - meaning it has more stunts and chases than you could poke a stick at.
Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt is charged with finding two halves of a key that will unlock a super artificial intelligence called The Entity, which every major government on the globe wants to get its hands on.
But this artificial intelligence has broken free of its confines, and is working against Hunt and his team.
At first glance this seems like quite the diversion from the typical Mission Impossible formula, but all the MacGuffin-y dialogue makes it clear that tracking down the key and the AI is the same as any other mission Hunt has had to complete in the past.
But this time around Hunt's adversary is perhaps the most memorable since Philip Seymour Hoffman's Owen Davian in the third instalment.
Just as Davian had no qualms about putting Hunt through turmoil in the form of kidnapping and faking the death of Hunt's wife, Julia (Michelle Monahan, who sadly doesn't make an appearance in this movie - perhaps her storyline was all sewn up in Fallout), Dead Reckoning's baddie Gabriel (Esai Morales, La Bamba) is a figure from Ethan's ret-conned past, and he wants to make the agent's life as difficult as possible.
Gabriel, with the help of The Entity, knows that Hunt will stop at nothing to complete his mission, but his biggest kryptonite is how much he cares for his friends. To stop Hunt, make him choose between the mission, and his friends' lives.
Returning are the trusty Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames) and Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg), as well as kind-of romantic interest Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson) and first movie bigwig Eugene Kittridge (Henry Czerny, at his eye-twitching, scenery-chewing best).
We're also introduced to a new member of the family, the spirited and capable Grace. Played by Captain America's Hayley Atwell, Grace is a thief who is really only in it for herself, but her charms work on Hunt and he is compelled to keep breaking her out of danger - mostly because she keeps lifting one of those key halves and hightailing it.
Vanessa Kirby's morally grey broker Alanna Mitsopolis returns as well, and has one of the most memorable and enjoyable sequences in the film.
But the biggest moment from Dead Reckoning is the one we've all been prepped to wait for - the huge motorcycle-cliff-jump-into-parachute-dive stunt.
Anyone who's followed the social media output of Mission Impossible has probably seen this particular stunt and yet when the moment comes around, it still makes your heart skip a beat.
Simply knowing that Tom Cruise really does these stunts, with just minor safety enhancements from what we can see on screen, makes these films a more exciting experience than any other action series going around.
Bring on Dead Reckoning - Part Two!
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
