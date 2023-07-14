The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Review: Another slick sequel? Mission accomplished with Dead Reckoning - Part One

JL
By Jess Layt
July 15 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning - Part One. M, 163 minutes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jess Layt

Journalist

Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.