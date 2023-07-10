The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Tesla sales in the ACT have skyrocketed. Has it replaced the puffer jacket for popularity?

By Dechlan Brennan
July 11 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's becoming the "ultimate Canberra flex": wearing a puffer jacket as you drive your Tesla to work.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.