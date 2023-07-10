It's becoming the "ultimate Canberra flex": wearing a puffer jacket as you drive your Tesla to work.
But of these now ubiquitous fashion and transport choices, which is the style icon of Canberra?
The puffer jacket, particularly the Kathmandu black with green lining, has had a good head start. From public servants to students to the US ambassador Caroline Kennedy, just about everyone in Canberra has one.
But the Tesla is now giving it a run for its money.
One customer was recently told, on picking up their new wheels, that as many as 30 a day were leaving the Canberra depot to plug in at homes in the capital.
Hard data released last week showed that during the first half of the year 1162 Tesla cars were sold into Canberra. It is the territory's best-selling brand in 2023.
And yes, it is a Canberra thing. The same report showed Tesla's market penetration in the national capital, 11.4 per cent, is double that of it nationally.
Daniel Bleakley is an electric vehicle advocate. He used to run the youtube channel Coal Miners Driving Tesla's - which took various politicians and workers on drives in the vehicle.
He says it is no surprise residents of the nation's capital are embracing electric vehicles.
"Many Canberrans understand that petrol and diesel cars are not only doing damage to our climate but also to our health," he said.
Since purchasing a Tesla model 3 in 2019, he has embraced the vehicle and brand wholeheartedly.
"It's a truly incredible vehicle," he said.
"Anyone who's driven around the city recently will tell you there are Teslas everywhere."
Both Teslas and the humble puffer are indeed, everywhere. But what is the biggest seller right now?
Kathmandu, a leading seller of puffer jackets in Canberra and elsewhere, have been coy about their sales numbers.
This, despite their iconic black jacket with green trim being seen everywhere in winter.
North Face were more open about sharing their success, with one staff member saying they regularly sold 50 a month from their Canberra Centre store.
With Uniqlo coming to Canberra towards the end of the year, competition for the puffer jacket will only increase.
With the temperature dropping, the puffer speaks of practicality and no-nonsense.
On the other hand, Tesla vehicles still maintain a vibe of sophistication and exclusivity - despite their cost coming down to $57,000 for the Model 3.
So what is the key to their popularity? Mr Bleakley said it comes down to Canberrans embracing cleaner energy.
"We appreciate clean air in our city and I think many people in Canberra want to electrify their homes and their cars so they're not contributing to toxic air pollution," he said.
As for the popularity of the puffer, Mr Bleakley is happy to take second place.
"I think the puffer jacket is still the number one Canberra icon but owning a Tesla is probably becoming number two," he said.
"Wearing a puffer while driving a Tesla is obviously the ultimate Canberran flex."
