Another business within the Pialligo Estate Group of companies is in liquidation.
Pialligo Markets was taken over by liquidators RSM Australia on June 1.
It is estimated to owe 50 creditors $571,203, liquidators found.
Pialligo Markets owed a bank nearly $280,000, a pork company nearly $64,000 and a food distribution company nearly $22,000. A Canberra-based fishmonger is owed nearly $12,000, according to the liquidators' report.
Hospitality business Pialligo Estate Operations went into liquidation on April 8, and owes an estimated $10.6 million to creditors. There were indications this business was trading insolvent from as early as 2018, liquidators said.
John Russell is sole director and director of both Pialligo Markets and Pialligo Estate Operations.
Liquidators are required to report Mr Russell to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission as he has "been involved in two failed companies." ASIC has the power to disqualify a director involved in two or more failed companies within five years, liquidators said in a report to creditors.
Mr Russell either is or has been director of about 100 companies, the report says. He is current director of Pialligo Estate (ACT) Pty Limited, Pialligo Estatee Pty Ltd, Pialligo Farming Pty Limited, Pialligo Farming R Pty Limited, Pialligo Fresh Pty Limited, Pialligo Fresh Operations Pty, Pialligo Ops Pty Ltd and Pialligo Ops R Pty Ltd, among others.
READ MORE:
Being a director does not mean he has any shareholder interests in these companies and The Canberra Times does not suggest Mr Russell has acted improperly or illegally.
Liquidators said they identified a number of transactions between Pialligo Estate Operations and director John Russell, which may be considered "unreasonable".
"We are continuing to liaise with the director to get a better understanding of these transactions with the information available," liquidators said.
They also said preliminary investigations found possible "related party transactions".
These are unfair preferences or uncommercial transactions with a related party. An example would be business dealings between two companies under the Pialligo Estate Group.
READ MORE:
Any further investigations into these transactions would have to be funded by creditors, the liquidators said.
Creditors are people, businesses or organisations owed money by a failed business. Secured creditors have assets held by the company as collateral.
Pialligo Estate Operations has an estimated 575 creditors. This includes 218 employees, 36 partly secured creditors, 319 unsecured creditors. Unsecured creditors include suppliers, the tax office, government organisations and charities.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.