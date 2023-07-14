"Life's not a dress rehearsal". "Carpe Diem". "Be happy while you're living for you're a long time dead". Yes, there are a lot of motivational proverbs about living life to the max out there. But that's probably because it's a big deal.
There's a lot to pack in. Some people are born with a knack for sucking the marrow from the bones of life. And that's what this book sets out to help you do. It is not just another bucket list of big-ticket trips. We've all heard about Venice and, yes, it is probably worth going to Italy to see its waterways. Instead, hopefully you'll take away something more from this book: a resolve to live life to the fullest, to add a dash of joie de vivre to every day.
That doesn't just mean splashing out on exotic holidays but also seeking out and indulging in little pleasures - a night at the museum spent drifting off beneath a cabinet of ancient wonders; an afternoon delighting in a seasonal tasting menu at one of the world's best restaurants. And, while we feature a number of serious challenges, there are just as many experiences that you can enjoy on your doorstep with a little lateral thinking.
Start by embracing spontaneity; experiences like wild camping under the stars, once in a while, remind you what an amazing privilege it is to be alive, to think and to enjoy the world around us.
Essentially, You Only Live Once is about experiences, responsible travel and giving back to a planet that needs our care - not simply ticking off places to visit - though we travel to every corner of the globe. It is about those experiences that you will replay in your mind's eye years later; they may not feature the most spectacular destinations, they may even in fact have cost nothing, but they will be the travel experiences that changed you and those around you, the ones that still bring a smile to your face.
What all these ideas have in common is that they're starting points. They will reignite long-forgotten desires - to learn a craft or a language or get back to nature - or spark new and unexpected ambitions: why shouldn't you live out of a van for a year?
When you know what's stopping you, you can start working on a solution. Perhaps this book will be as useful in helping you identify obstacles as it will be for refining your month's or your year's travel experiences.
Alexandria Bay, Australia
You won't need to pack your budgie smugglers for this glorious arc of pristine sand in Noosa National Park, some 120km north of Brisbane. It can all hang loose at A-Bay, one of Australia's first and finest nudist beaches. Skinny dipping spots don't come much better, but only the most hardened of naturists make it to this remote east-coast shoreline. Most days, the only thing between your privates and Peru will be the South Pacific.
Essential information: A-Bay is a 3km walk from Sunshine Beach; park at Seaview Terrace car park and head north to the signposted Coastal Walk and A-Bay.
Sydney, Australia
Australia's largest city has one of the world's most spectacular urban coastlines. And if you have a week to spare you can hike the entirety of its Great Coastal Walk - all 94km of it. The route begins at Barrenjoey, at the tip of Sydney's northern beaches, and trips a sandy course to Manly before heading inland to the Harbour Bridge and southern shores of Sydney Harbour. Pick up a shorter slice of it if you've less time, from Bondi to Coogee.
Essential information: The Bondi to Coogee Coastal Walk is 6km.
Broome, Australia
The world's oldest outdoor cinema, Sun Pictures is located in the Chinatown district of Broome, in remotest Western Australia. The tin-fronted building started life as an Asian-goods emporium, switching to showing silent movies in 1916. Now on the State Register of Heritage Places, it screens mainstream and indie movies that you can enjoy from comfy canvas chairs perched under the stars. And it'll even provide mosquito repellent if you forget your own.
Essential information: BYO is not permitted. Snacks and drinks - including ice cream and homemade choc bombs - can be purchased at the kiosk.
Lady Elliott Island, Australia
Think "Great Barrier Reef", and many of us imagine scuba diving. But at Lady Elliot Island, the southernmost of the reef's coral cays, you don't need to go deep to see green sea turtles, manta rays, speckled carpet sharks and sherbet-coloured parrotfish. This eco-tourism destination is a snorkelling fairyland, with a family-friendly shallow lagoon on the eastern side, and a deeper coral garden to the west. From June to October, humpback whales migrate past, filling the water with eerie whale song.
Essential information: The island has a small eco-resort; its airstrip has flights from several mainland Queensland cities.
Brae, Victoria, Australia
Sustainable, seasonal and undeniably adventurous food is served at this restaurant on chef Dan Hunter's idyllic homestead on the edge of the Otways, west of Melbourne. Much of the produce is growing around you, from the chooks and the vegetable garden to the orchards and the parcel of wheat sown exclusively for the home-baked bread. A walk after the three-hour meal underscores the relationship between land and food.
Essential information: It's around a two-hour drive from Melbourne to 4285 Cape Otway Rd. You can stay overnight or explore the beautiful area.
Southern Australia
With pristine coastlines, pink lakes and rugged Outback ranges, this state is certainly gorgeous. But it's the below-surface surprises that set it apart. At Coober Pedy's underground city, residents live in "dugouts" - and you can dine, sleep and attend church beneath the scorched earth. Or grab a snorkel and go sinkhole-hopping near Mount Gambier, where cave systems have water so clear and chasms so striking that you'll feel you're floating in space without leaving Earth.
Essential information: Fly direct from Adelaide to Mount Gambier or Coober Pedy; you can also add a Coober Pedy excursion to journeys on The Ghan
Australia's Savannah Way by 4WD
The epic Savannah Way skirts the top of Australia, and the section from Cairns to Broome is one of the country's great road trips. Leaving steamy Cairns and rising through rainforests to the Tablelands that tower above the Wet Tropics, a long, rough and remote road awaits. Driving in the hoofsteps of drovers, you'll negotiate 3700km to reach Broome in the gorgeous Kimberley.
Essential information: Visit during the dry season. Roadhouses or service stations are often scarce; bring fuel canisters, spare tyres and drinking water.
Bunyip, Australia
In a land delineated by Aboriginal mythology, tales of the Bunyip are some of the more nightmarish. The beast - consistent descriptions are hard to find - inhabits swamps and rivers; when eerie screams are heard in the Outback at night, it's the Bunyip. Lurking in a cave on the Murray Bridge riverbank, a fabulously B-grade Bunyip statue has been terrifying kids since 1972. Press the button and a bald and bloodshot beast emerges, belching and rising from the water.
Essential information: Murray Bridge, in South Australia, sits 80km from Adelaide.
Wukalina Walk Tasmania, Australia
This shorter but more accessible trail is the only multi-day hike on the planet led by palawa (Tasmania's Indigenous people). Everything here - the ribbons of kelp, the tunnels of eucalyptus trees, the tiniest of seashells (and yes, wombats, wallabies and other wildlife) - vibrates with stories of palawa who walked before you. Sink your toes in the sand and watch the sunset atop Mt William as your guide reveals connections between the past, the land, palawa - and you.
Essential information: Meet your guides in Launceston. Direct flights are available to Launceston Airport from several major cities in Australia.
Noosa Heads, Australia
Anyone with a bucket can build a sandcastle, but how about a 3m-high sand dragon breathing sculpted fire? Take your sand-building skills up a notch - or 10 - with a sandcastle workshop in the Queensland beach town of Noosa Heads. A master sandcastle-builder will show you how to create life-size sand mermaids, Gaud-like surrealist towers or whatever else your imagination desires. It'll only last until the tide comes in but, of course, the impermanence is part of the fun.
Essential information: Sandshapers offers 90-minute workshops at Noosa's Sunshine Beach, about a 2hr drive north of Brisbane.
Sydney, Australia
At the Sydney 2000 Olympics, Cathy Freeman lit the cauldron and went on to win gold for the 400m sprint, making history as the first Australian Aboriginal individual to win gold and to carry both the Australian and Aboriginal flags on her victory lap. In 2007 she established the Cathy Freeman Foundation to support Indigenous education. Check out the Olympic cauldron at Cathy Freeman Park, then see the rest of Australia with Indigenous guides.
Essential information: Indigenous-led urban tours, outback safaris and arts and cultural activities are available in all six states and in two territories.
Australia
Get physical and contribute to conservation in spectacular settings. Dive into marine monitoring and clean-ups on the Great Barrier Reef. Reforest Queensland's Daintree Lowland Rainforest with native species alongside the Eastern Kuku Yalanji Bama Traditional Owners. Remove invasive species in NSW's Blue Mountains, or assist with bushfire recovery and bushcare in South Australia.
Essential information: Year-round opportunities are available.
The Aussie Eight, Australia
To scale the highest peak in each of Australia's eight states, you won't be climbing higher than 2228m (that's Mt Kosciuszko in NSW's Snowy Mountains) - but you will be journeying vast distances between them. Kosciuszko is a memorable ascent; you'll be accessing expansive views of boulder-strewn plateaus and hills where gum trees cling on for dear life.
Essential information: In the "Snowies" skiers arrive from early June to late August; it's probably best to avoid the winter peak season if hiking here, though it's still accessible at this time.
Ningaloo Turtle Program, Australia
Australia is home to six out of the seven species of sea turtle, and local communities rely on volunteers to monitor and protect the animals during nesting season. At Western Australia's Ningaloo Reef, volunteers wake at dawn to walk the beaches in search of eggs and ward off predators like foxes. You might be asked to camp on a remote beach to monitor nesting sites, or to join in a turtle rescue. Cool off with a dip in the vodka-clear Pacific - then do it all over again.
Essential information: The turtles come to nest on the beaches of Ningaloo Reef between November and March.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.