Former Canberra jockey Chynna Marston has pleaded not guilty to charges of animal neglect at a Racing NSW hearing.
The Sky Racing analyst faced a stewards panel in Sydney on Monday to respond to the allegations, however the inquiry reportedly did not proceed past the plea.
Marston and fiance Alex Kean were hit with the charges on June 23 relating to incidents at a property near Yass.
The ex-jockey was charged with failing to provide sufficient nutrition to 12 thoroughbred horses over a two-and-a-half-month period, failing to provide veterinary treatment to six horses from February 14 to March 27, and engaging in conduct that was prejudicial to the image, interests, integrity or welfare of racing.
Kean is facing the same charges along with a charge of destroying a thoroughbred horse and failing to confirm the decision to do so with a vet.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT:
The hearing had already been delayed once, and stewards opted to adjourn proceedings when Kean was a late withdrawal due to illness. A new date for the inquiry is yet to be set.
Marston reportedly pushed for the hearing to continue in Kean's absence but the request was denied.
The charges came after the daughter of South Coast trainer Mark Gee lodged a complaint to the RSPCA and Racing NSW regarding the treatment of a pony in Marston's care.
Marston and Kean were placed on an Exclusion List while the allegations were investigated, preventing owners and trainers from providing them with retired racehorses. Marston was also stood down from her duties with Sky Racing.
The former jockey has repeatedly denied the allegations and declared her innocence in a number of social media posts. She reiterated those comments at Monday's hearing.
