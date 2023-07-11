Cremations are genuinely cheaper and what we do with the remains of our loved ones is pretty much our own call. Mind you, if you plan to copy White Lotus's Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge) and scatter your mother's ashes at sea, please don't forget to ask the captain of your boat for permission. Also your captain may be not interested in hearing your spontaneous eulogy. McQuoid said, as she tearfully tossed handfuls into the waves: "And what's weird is I miss my mother, even though she was a big jerk!" And there is no evidence to say Sex and the City's Carrie asked for the permission of the mayor of Paris when she disposed of Big's ashes into the Seine, from an Eiffel Tower-shaped clutch.