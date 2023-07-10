The Canberra Times
Scott Morrison should quit in wake of robodebt royal commission to protect a chequered legacy

By The Canberra Times
Updated July 11 2023 - 7:00am, first published 5:30am
Scott Morrison's determination to dig in following last week's damning robodebt royal commission findings can only damage the Liberal Party even further and make him look ridiculous.

