The ACT's Environment Minister has called on the federal government to halt projects that would destroy koala habitats and better co-ordinate conservation efforts.
The Greens' Rebecca Vassarotti said a new ACT koala conservation plan would be a good first step but the Commonwealth needed to act.
"I think we need to get real about what we need to do to stop climate change and stop biodiversity destruction," Ms Vassarotti said.
"We know that we can't meet a zero-extinction target while we are destroying our natural environment."
Ms Vassarotti said the federal government's decision to approve a new coal mine in Queensland in an area that would destroy endangered koala habitat was concerning.
"It's really important for us just to remember, we are in an extinction crisis and we actually know that koalas are particularly at risk at the moment," she said.
"And unless we across the country take action to protect koalas, we will be facing a future where they are extinct."
A new conservation plan for koalas in the ACT will be released for public comment by the ACT government on Tuesday.
The territory would consider opportunities to expand a breeding program at Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve and to release koalas into the wild.
The plan will also include the identification of potential koala habitat in the territory, and will be open for public comment until August 22.
"I'm beyond frustrated. I'm extremely alarmed by the fact that we are in the middle of a biodiversity and extinction crisis, yet there is little understanding about what that means," Ms Vassarotti said.
Koalas were listed as endangered in the ACT, Queensland and NSW in February 2022, upgrading their status from vulnerable.
Ms Vassarotti said at the time the upgraded listing showed the Commonwealth had failed to adequately protect the at-risk species.
Koalas are sometimes seen in the Namadgi National Park when they cross into the territory from habitats in NSW.
Ms Vassarotti said while it was true some species were more recognisable than others in conservation efforts, she was passionate about protecting all endangered species.
"When we look at iconic keystone species, it really does provide an opportunity to increase awareness and an understanding of the crisis that we are facing and what happens if we don't take action," she said.
A 2020 NSW parliamentary report found koalas would become extinct by 2050 without action.
The federal government in 2022 announced $50 million for projects as part of a national koala recovery plan.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
