Gold Brick. MA15+. 95 minutes. Netflix.
Three stars
This French film - available to watch with subtitles or dubbing on Netflix - is an engaging light caper movie, worth a look if you want something quick and diverting.
The onscreen title is Cash, but the new one makes sense in either of the meanings of goldbricking: carrying out a swindle or doing less work than one is able to while appearing to be industrious.
Daniel Saveur (played by Raphaël Quenard) has grown up in Chartres, a small French town that is dominated by the wealthy Breuil family. Their luxury perfume packaging company is the town's major employer.
When his small courier business goes under because of the Breuils and he's forced to take a menial job at their plant, Daniel plans revenge.
After the Breuil patriarch dies and his son Patrick (Antoine Gouy) takes over, every employee is gifted a bottle of fragrance to mark the transition. Daniel sells his online and cooks up a scheme to steal from the Breuils and enrich himself.
He figures out a way to smuggle a small amount of product from the factory each day, while taking out the rubbish, so he can sell it. Although he has a close call or two, it works and he enlists other disgruntled colleagues - there's no shortage - both to expand the operation and to keep it secret.
One of the disenchanted, Beatrice (Nina Meurisse), is higher up in the chain, a woman who was promised a promotion but was passed over. There might be more than a crooked business relationship developing here - at least, that's Daniel's hope. But can the scheme work indefinitely without those involved being caught or betrayed?
There's quite a bit of dry humour, from the staff union organiser who refuses to let Daniel work too hard to the corrupt supervisor who demands payments whenever he can.
Writer-director Jérémie Rozan keeps things moving along, there are twists along the way, the actors are effective and the film doesn't wear out its welcome with excessive length.
Interestingly, Patrick is presented as quite a sympathetic character, not a stock nasty boss.
There's a bit of social critique here but, like the sex and violence, there's not too much of it.
Gold Brick is worth a look.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
