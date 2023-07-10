Australia will join an international climate alliance established by the Group of Seven economic powers (G7) to speed up the transition to net zero by 2050.
The country will also deploy a Royal Australian Air Force E-7A Wedgetail aircraft to Germany to help protect multinational logistics hubs providing military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese made the announcements following a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, ahead of the NATO summit in Lithuania.
"We discussed ways to draw our countries even more closely together, with a focus on trade, clean energy, defence and regional security," Mr Albanese said.
In becoming a Climate Club member, Australia will join Germany, the United Kingdom, United States, Canada and other G7 nations in pursuit of ambitious climate policies.
The Climate Club aims to make progress on the targets of international climate treaty, the Paris Agreement, and speed up the transition to net zero emissions by 2050, with a focus on decarbonising industry.
"Australia and Germany are forging ahead with our green agenda, and seizing the exciting opportunities of clean energy transition while delivering new jobs and export opportunities for both countries," Mr Albanese said.
In a further show of support for Ukraine, Mr Albanese also announced the deployment of a Royal Australian Air Force E-7A Wedgetail aircraft to help protect multinational logistics hubs for international humanitarian and military assistance to Ukraine.
The aircraft will be deployed along with up to 100 crew and support personnel, to be based in Germany for around six months.
In a joint release, Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles said the aircraft will act as "an additional early warning capability" that "will help ensure that vital support flowing to Ukraine by the international community is protected"
The government stressed that the aircraft and personnel will not enter Ukraine or become involved in the war during the deployment and only be used in European airspace.
It comes just weeks after Mr Albanese announced a $110 million military and humanitarian assistance package for Ukraine, which was criticised by defence experts and the opposition as insufficient.
Earlier, the government also announced a $1 billion defence deal that will see 100 Brisbane-made Boxer heavy weapon carriers sold to Germany. It marks one of the largest defence export deals in Australia's history.
During the visit to Berlin, Mr Albanese also issued an invitation to Chancellor Scholz to visit Australia next year.
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
