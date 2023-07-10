The Canberra Times
Police search for Audi that allegedly ran over cop at ANU

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
July 10 2023 - 6:35pm
A driver in a red 2007 model Audi A7 wagon is accused of running a police officer over (not pictured). Picture supplied
ACT police are urgently searching for a car they believe tried to run over a police officer.

