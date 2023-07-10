Police search for Audi that allegedly ran over cop at ANU

ACT police are urgently searching for a car they believe tried to run over a police officer.
A driver in a red 2007 model Audi A7 wagon, with the registration plates YOF22T, allegedly tried to run over a cop on Monday afternoon.
The officer had directed the driver to stop as they were driving the car with a flat tyre on the grounds of the Australian National University (ANU).
READ MORE:
The Audi failed to stop before being driven directly at the officer, "knocking him off his feet", police said.
"He received what are currently believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. The Audi was driven away at speed," police said.
"Police are urging anyone with information about the whereabouts of the car and/or the occupants not to approach the vehicle and to call ACT Policing Operations on 131 444. Please quote reference number P2176271."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.