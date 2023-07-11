The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

State of Origin 2023: Mal Meninga, Laurie Daley share advice for under-fire NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler

By Melanie Dinjaski, Cameron Mee
Updated July 11 2023 - 12:03pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler is under pressure this Origin series. Picture Getty Images
NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler is under pressure this Origin series. Picture Getty Images

Brad Fittler's future as NSW Blues coach is up in the air, and game three of the State of Origin series on Wednesday night could decide whether he returns next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.