Aventious: Delivering quality outcomes with passion and people focus

Meet Christopher Rannard and Vikas Garg of Aventious. Picture supplied.

This is branded content.

Nowadays, technology plays a vital role in shaping businesses and societies.



With that reality in mind, finding a reliable and innovative ICT service delivery company is vital.



However, this can be a challenging task.

Enter Aventious, a young and ambitious company founded in Canberra in 2021, is quickly emerging as a standout player in the industry.



Led by Chris Rannard and Vikas Garg, with a firm focus on quality outcomes and investment in its people, Aventious sets itself apart from its competitors and strives to make a meaningful and lasting impact.

Passionate professionals committed to excellence

At the helm of Aventious are Chris and Vikas, two highly experienced and dedicated professionals.



Chris brings his expertise as a Project Manager with a strong focus on business development, strategic partnerships and company culture, while Vikas, a Solution Architect, leads the development and implementation of all the company technologies, processes and financial operations.

With a combined experience of over 35 years in IT delivery, they have developed a deep understanding of and experience in delivering large and complex ICT programs across various federal government departments.



In addition, their solid and productive relationships with an extensive network of IT professionals further bolster Aventious' capabilities.



Both Chris and Vikas are recognised leaders in their respective fields and bring an equal passion to Aventious and it's mission as they do when delivering ICT capabilities for their clients.

A unique approach: Much more than a 'body shop'

Its distinct approach to client representation and growth is what truly sets Aventious apart from its competitors.



Unlike many others in the industry, Aventious is not a mere "body shop" that places professionals without considering their skills, personality, and team fit.



Instead, Aventious adopts a selective approach, carefully choosing individuals who align with their values and vision.

By placing these individuals at the centre of their business model, Aventious takes the time to understand their aspirations and goals, thus enabling them to identify the right opportunities.



In addition, this people-focused approach ensures staff satisfaction and yields downstream benefits for clients, as happy and inspired professionals contribute to a positive team culture and enhanced productivity.

Investing in relationships and growth

Aventious recognises the significance of investing in relationships and the growth of its people.



Once they become part of the Aventious family, they are rewarded for their hard work through referral programs and other company benefits.

Furthermore, the company leadership remains deeply involved in the day-to-day delivery and challenges their clients and people face.



This hands-on approach enables Aventious to support its people, helping them excel in their roles and deliver outstanding results.

Community engagement: Giving back and making a difference

Aventious understands the importance of community engagement and strives to make a positive impact beyond its business operations.



The company is embarking on various volunteering arrangements, partnering with charity and not-for-profit organisations to give back to the community.

By actively participating in initiatives close to the hearts of its people, Aventious fosters a sense of purpose and social responsibility among its team members, creating a cohesive and motivated workforce.

Building a market-leading brand: Quality, reputation, and personal

Before establishing Aventious, Chris and Vikas were sought after by clients due to their personal reputations and commitment to excellence.



As a result, they frequently encountered inquiries from organisations looking for their services In addition, they often received requests for recommendations when they could not take on additional work.

Recognising the demand and their ability to build something exceptional, Chris and Vikas set out to create a brand and service offering of the highest standard, an extension of their personal brands.



Their aspiration was clear: to establish a market-leading company in terms of quality, reputation, and customer satisfaction.

Driven by a passion for delivering valuable IT solutions

The driving force behind establishing Aventious was the founders' unwavering passion for delivering IT solutions and working with like-minded individuals.



Aventious focuses primarily on large and complex programs within the Federal government, aiming to bring tangible benefits to the Australian public.

By working closely with its people and ensuring their personal and professional growth, Aventious creates a strong, motivated, and productive team capable of achieving exceptional outcomes.

Aventious - the distinct choice for quality ICT service delivery

In a crowded market, Aventious stands out as a company dedicated to delivering quality outcomes, investing in its people, and making a meaningful difference.



With a selective approach to client representation, Aventious ensures its professionals are carefully chosen for their skills, personality, and team fit, resulting in satisfied employees and enhanced productivity.

Aventious fosters a culture of excellence, collaboration, and innovation through continued investment in relationships and growth.



Additionally, its commitment to community engagement demonstrates a broader vision of making a positive impact beyond the business realm.



As Aventious continues to build its market-leading brand, it remains a top choice for organisations seeking ICT service delivery excellence.

Want to learn more about Aventious and its services?

