Beyond the resorts: seven fresh ways to experience Fiji

Bula, Fiji! And bula, the world! At 1.35pm on July 21, Fiji Airways flight FJ950 is due to take off from Canberra Airport bound for Nadi, marking the first international service for the territory since the coronavirus pandemic.
For Canberrans, it offers easy access to the South Pacific, with two return flights a week until the end of September, increasing to three a week from October 1. And with connections from Fiji to Los Angeles and San Francisco, it's also a convenient option for travel to the US.
But the new flights also demonstrate the enduring appeal of Fiji for Australians. Last year, when travel was still a little scary, it was one of the most popular destinations for Aussies - with more of us going there than Thailand, Singapore or Italy!
For some visitors, it's the familiarity that's part of the charm. There are families who have gone to the same resort for generations, or couples who request the same villa year after year. The warmth - from both climate and locals - makes it an easy and relaxing escape.
That doesn't mean there aren't innovative things happening in Fiji, though, so in case you're thinking of taking one of these new flights, I wanted to share some fresh ideas for how to spend your time.
Let's start in the highlands of Fiji, an area many tourists don't think to venture into. The interior of the country has incredible landscapes, with dramatic peaks, thick forests, and fresh rivers. It's also one of the best opportunities to see traditional life.
Local tour company Talanoa Treks has just launched a new three-day itinerary called Highland Escape, where you'll trek along rugged trails amongst the mountains, stopping beside rivers to cool off. A highlight is staying in remote villages to meet local communities and learn about their customs - probably over a bowl of kava. ($870 per person)
While Fiji isn't known for its coffee culture, I think it's really interesting that coffee actually grows in the wild here. Local company Bula Coffee works with rural villages to harvest the wild coffee, prioritising the people and the planet as much as the profit. And the company has now expanded into agritourism
At the Bula Coffee headquarters on the southern coast, you can take a new tour called Crop to Coffee to see the processing facility and learn about how the beans get from the highlands to your cup, and how it's helping the local communities along the way. ($66 per person)
Just a little further along the coast, mangroves grow in the water. These coastal trees are a critical part of the environment, creating a diverse ecosystem for species in the water and on land - but they're under threat. Now, you can join a special tour organised by Fiji Airways to help plant mangrove seedlings at a rehabilitation site and learn more about the nature here.
The trip includes a private visit to a nearby breeding centre of the crested iguana, plus the opportunity to hand-feed young turtles that are being raised before their release. ($154 per adult)
If turtles aren't scary enough for you, how about sharks? Local operator Barefoot Shark Encounters has a range of dive experiences that will bring you face to face with some of the predators that inhabit these waters.
For non-certified divers, there's an introductory trip where you'll learn how to use the equipment, before heading down to swim amongst reef sharks. For the more adventurous, there's a deeper option with opportunities for certified divers to get up close to a large group of bull sharks... all under the careful supervision of the experts, of course! (From $335 per adult)
Perhaps you feel like diving, but sharks aren't really your thing. In that case, Nukubati might be the answer. The luxury private island has until now been a retreat for couples, but it's just had a transformation to become an exclusive dive resort. Nukubati still has its emphasis on sustainability (it was the South Pacific's first solar-run resort) but now it's also using its remote location off the coast of Vanua Levu island to offer direct access to the third-largest barrier reef in the world. (From $800 a room per night, including meals)
For the ultimate in exclusive luxury, there's Seventh Heaven, a floating pontoon surrounded by turquoise water, the nearest land about 1.5 kilometres away. Until last month, it had always been a day activity, but now you can stay the night for a spectacular experience - all to yourself (and maybe some friends)!
The private overnight retreat can hold up to six adults. As well as accommodation in glamping-style suites, there's a seven-course sunset dinner, all drinks included, a massage, champagne breakfast, and much more. It's not cheap, but surely waking up to 360-degree views of the water is priceless, right? (From $3495 a night per couple)
Finally, it's worth a reminder that Fiji is made up of about 330 islands, so there's much more to see than just the area around Viti Levu, where international flights land. From November, Captain Cook Cruises will be using the small expedition ship MS Caledonian Sky for journeys to some of the most remote parts of the country, including the otherwise unreachable Lau Islands.
The 57 elegant ocean-view suites with premium dining make this a luxurious cruise, but it's the destinations that are the highlight, with visits to local villages and schools, traditional ceremonies, and some of the most dramatic landscapes in the region. (From $3297 per person twin share for three nights)
You can see more on Michael's Time Travel Turtle website.
Michael Turtle is an Australian journalist who left his job in television to travel the world forever. He'll show you how to find the lesser-known places, get involved in the culture, learn the history, and meet locals along the way.
