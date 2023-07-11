The Canberra Times
Trial for ATO whistleblower Richard Boyle delayed until September 2024

By Sarah Basford Canales
Updated July 11 2023 - 11:33am, first published 11:30am
ATO whistleblower Richard Boyle as he appeared in a Four Corners episode in 2018. Picture ABC
The trial date for an ATO whistleblower accused of releasing protected federal government documents has been delayed a further year while a ruling against his immunity claim is tested.

