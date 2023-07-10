The Canberra Times
Development proposal for 95 Northbourne Avenue, Turner to be called Sugar Cube

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
Updated July 11 2023 - 5:19pm, first published 5:30am
An artist's impression of a nine-storey development proposed for 95 Northbourne Avenue, Turner. Picture DNA Architects
A three-storey office on Northbourne Avenue would be demolished to make way for a nine-storey mixed-use development, if a new proposal is successful.

