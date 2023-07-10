A three-storey office on Northbourne Avenue would be demolished to make way for a nine-storey mixed-use development, if a new proposal is successful.
Referred to as Sugar Cube in planning documents, the development is proposed for a 1400-square-metre site at 95 Northbourne Avenue, Turner.
The existing office block is tenanted by Capital Asphalt, A One Earthworks and Animal Health Australia.
The owner of the block, a company called Ninety Five Holdings Pty Ltd, is seeking community feedback on the proposal prior to a formal development application.
Capital Asphalt's Samuel Hodson and Nathan Ellwood, as well as Darren Blundell, are listed as the three directors of Ninety Five Holdings Pty Ltd.
The group is proposing to develop the site, known as block 7 section 43 Turner, into a visually striking new building.
The project would comprise four individual towers, or "cubes" as the consultation website states.
Commercial spaces would occupy the ground and first floors, while 43 apartments would be spread across levels two to eight.
Three levels of basement parking with 55 spaces, bicycle storage and end-of-trip facilities are also planned.
The apartments would range from studios through to three-bedroom apartments. Double-storey, loft-style apartments are proposed for the top two levels, each with either two or three bedrooms.
Each of the towers would be connected by a landing or lobby on each floor, acting as common area for residents and providing access to central lift core.
Vehicle access would be from the existing driveway on Northbourne Avenue, while a rear service laneway connecting to Gould Street is being considered.
In a design statement, the owners said the development would be made up of "four identical cubes" to maximise natural light and ventilation for the apartments.
The towers are east-west facing and one is to be slightly rotated north to "create dynamic interplay between the individual units".
"Our approach to this project was driven by the desire to create a visually striking and functional structure oriented to optimise the views, privacy, and natural lighting for each unit while creating a visually striking and contemporary landmark which provides an exceptional living experience for residents," the owners stated.
The building facade is designed to be "dynamic and visually engaging" with pleated concrete panels, bronze mirrored glass, perforated folding screens and timber accents.
Consultancy firm Purdon is undertaking community consultation on behalf of the owner, with two online information sessions scheduled in July.
The development site is surrounded by a number of commercial blocks poised for future development.
The neighbouring block to the south, 91-93 Northbourne Avenue, is earmarked for a nine-storey residential development.
Plans for the 119-unit development were submitted in January and are currently under assessment by the planning authority.
Meanwhile on the other side of Northbourne Avenue, another nine-storey development is planned to replace a low-set block of flats.
Under the proposal, the Elouera Street flats would be demolished to make way for 105 high-end apartments.
Community consultation opened in May and a formal development application is expected to be submitted soon.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
