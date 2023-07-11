The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Swift effect not enough to dispel consumer gloom

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
Updated July 11 2023 - 12:46pm, first published 12:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Not even the Taylor Swift ticket frenzy has been enough to reverse a significant decline in discretionary spending as gloom about high interest rates and inflation convinces cash-strapped consumers to cut back.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.