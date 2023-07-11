Former NSW coach Laurie Daley has declared Corey Horsburgh has a chance to cement his place in the Queensland team with a dominant performance on Wednesday night.
The forward will make his State of Origin debut in Sydney in what could be the start of a long and successful career in Maroon.
Horsburgh has been knocking on the door for a number of years and was 19th man for the second clash in Brisbane last month.
On Wednesday he finally gets his chance and Daley said the forward's game is perfectly suited to the Origin arena.
"He's been knocking on the door, hasn't been getting an opportunity and he was patient and probably disappointed he missed out over the last 18 months," Daley said.
"Now he's got the opportunity, it's up to him to play well and cement his position and show he can handle that level. Then when the team rolls around next year, if he's playing good football, he'll be back in that squad."
MORE CANBERRA SPORT:
While Wednesday night will mark a special occasion for Horsburgh, Raiders teammate Hudson Young will be watching with mixed emotions.
The 25-year made his NSW debut in game one, retained his spot in the team for the second match before he was dropped from game three.
Daley knows how tough it is to tell a player they have not been selected, but is confident the disappointment will drive Young throughout the final weeks of the NRL season and the Raiders could be the main beneficiaries.
"It's disappointing that Hudson is missing," he said. "It's always hard when you get selected and you want to be part of a series and be there for three games but you've got to take it as a positive too.
"You can't be kicking stones and you can't be getting around feeling sorry for yourself. You've got to jump back on the horse and play well for your club. Everyone gets dropped at some stage and I think for Hudson he would want another shot at it and the only way he's going to get another shot at it is by playing some good footy.
"Most people thought he was going to get another opportunity [with NSW] but that wasn't the case so he's just got to knuckle down and finish the season strong. There's a chance for him to play for Australia at the end of the year, there's a chance for him to play for NSW again next year.
"While he's disheartened and disappointed, I think there will still be greater opportunities for Hudson in the years to come."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.