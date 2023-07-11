The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Corey Horsburgh has chance to cement place in Queensland State of Origin team

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated July 11 2023 - 12:57pm, first published 12:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raiders star Corey Horsburgh will make his State of Origin debut for Queensland on Wednesday. Picture Getty Images
Raiders star Corey Horsburgh will make his State of Origin debut for Queensland on Wednesday. Picture Getty Images

Former NSW coach Laurie Daley has declared Corey Horsburgh has a chance to cement his place in the Queensland team with a dominant performance on Wednesday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.