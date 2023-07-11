The $60 million expansion of Marketplace Gungahlin is expected to open next month, with nearly 20 new shops set to open their doors.
An Aldi supermarket and Canberra's largest Chemist Warehouse are among the retailers that will make up the new level one precinct, located above Kmart.
Construction on the precinct started more than 12 months ago and is expected to be ready for a grand opening on August 17.
It will add more than 6500 square metres of retail area to the centre, while a new pedestrian bridge, to be called Skywalk, will connect the north and south malls above Hibberson Street.
Nearly 20 new retailers have been locked in for the new area, including a Daily Market Asian supermarket, Bed Bath N' Table, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Vodafone, a cafe and juice bar.
The expansion also includes a new children's playground with a five-metre-high jungle gym inspired by the bogong moth.
Marketplace Gungahlin centre manager Jeremy Wilson said the expansion will improve the shopping experience.
"We're taking Marketplace Gungahlin to the next level and enhancing our range of stores to cater to the rapid growth in the area," he said.
The opening coincides with the centre's 25th anniversary.
Property firm Vinta Group opened Marketplace Gungahlin in 1998 with 30 retailers, including Woolworths.
The centre was expanded in 2005 and again in 2016 with the opening of Kmart.
In March 2022, Marketplace Gungahlin owner Vinta Group listed the shopping centre for sale with price expectations of more than $400 million.
It is understood a sale did not eventuate.
The opening of the new Aldi supermarket will coincide with the closure of the existing Aldi Gungahlin Square later this year.
The Gungahlin Square property is currently listed for sale for $6.75 million.
In April, an Aldi spokesperson confirmed the move and said all existing employees would be offered positions at the new Gungahlin Marketplace store.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
