Australia has made "mixed" progress on closing the gap but most targets are still not on track to be met, new data from the Productivity Commission has revealed.
Voice to Parliament advocates have been pointing to the lack of progress in improving life outcomes for First Nations Australians, stating that an Indigenous advisory body could help drive change.
The annual data report released on Wednesday has found Australia is on track to meet just four of the 19 targets.
These include early childhood education enrolment, land mass rights, youth detention rates and employment.
The report found in 2021, 55.7 per cent of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people between the ages of 25 and 64 were employed, up from 51 percent in 2016 and on track to meet the national target of 62 per cent.
But Australia was also backsliding on four targets, with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander adult incarceration rates growing from 2,142.9 per 100,000 people in 2019 to 2,151.7 per 100,000 people as of June 2022.
Suicide rates have also been getting worse, increasing from 25 per 100,000 people in 2018 to 27.1 per 100,000 people in 2021 across five states and territories.
Data shows the country was moving in the right direction on seven targets, including life expectancy and high school completion rates, but not fast enough to put Australia on track to meet national targets.
Commissioner Romlie Mokak, in a statement, said that while it was encouraging to see some progress in areas including education and training, it "needs to accelerate if the targets are to be met in these areas".
The report also found some states and territories were lagging.
Commissioner Natalie Siegel-Brown, in a statement, said: "The worsening of outcomes in the NT, and in out-of-home care rates in Victoria and SA is particularly concerning ... and where states and territories are making progress toward better outcomes, without clear jurisdictional targets we cannot know whether this progress is enough."
Speaking to the ABC on Sunday, Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney said the current progress of only meeting four out of the 19 targets was "certainly not good for Aboriginal people".
"In the education space, there is at least a one- to three-year gap with young children in literacy and numeracy. And that gap gets wider as that young person gets older," she said.
"And we had just last year only 57 per cent of Aboriginal children or young people finishing high school and over 80 per cent of the rest of the community.
"I would expect the Voice to be able to advise how we close that gap."
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
